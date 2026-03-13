Anthony Edwards And Timberwolves Take On Warriors On March 13

In his last appearance, a 153-128 loss to the Clippers on March 11, Edwards tallied 36 points and five assists. Edwards paces his squad in points per contest (29.4), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.2 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

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