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Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves • #5 SG

Anthony Edwards And Timberwolves Take On Warriors On March 13

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Golden State Warriors on Friday, March 13. Edwards' points prop was 29.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 153-128 loss to the Clippers on March 11, Edwards tallied 36 points and five assists. Edwards paces his squad in points per contest (29.4), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.2 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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