Anthony Edwards And Timberwolves Play Thunder On March 15

In his last game on March 13, Edwards recorded 42 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 127-117 win over the Warriors. Edwards leads his team in points per game (29.7), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Thunder are allowing 107.8 points per game, which ranks second in the league.

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