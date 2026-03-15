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Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves • #5 SG

Anthony Edwards And Timberwolves Play Thunder On March 15

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, March 15. Edwards' points prop was 26.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 13, Edwards recorded 42 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 127-117 win over the Warriors. Edwards leads his team in points per game (29.7), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Thunder are allowing 107.8 points per game, which ranks second in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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