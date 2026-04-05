Anthony Edwards And Timberwolves Face Hornets On April 5

In his last game, a 115-103 loss to the 76ers on April 3, Edwards tallied eight points and two steals. Edwards leads his team in points per game (28.9), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Hornets rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.3 points per contest.

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