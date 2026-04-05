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Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves • #5 SG

Anthony Edwards And Timberwolves Face Hornets On April 5

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, April 5. Edwards' points prop was 25.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 115-103 loss to the 76ers on April 3, Edwards tallied eight points and two steals. Edwards leads his team in points per game (28.9), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Hornets rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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