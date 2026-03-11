FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves • #5 SG

Anthony Edwards And Timberwolves Face Clippers On March 11

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, March 11. Edwards' points prop was 27.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 120-106 loss to the Lakers on March 10, Edwards had 14 points and four assists. Edwards is tops on his team in points per game (29.3), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Clippers rank ninth in the league in points allowed, conceding 112.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Anthony Edwards

