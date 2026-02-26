FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Anthony Edwards And Timberwolves Face Clippers On Feb. 26

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, Feb. 26. Edwards' points prop was 28.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Edwards totaled 34 points, four assists and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 124-121 win over the Trail Blazers on Feb. 24. Edwards is tops on his squad in points per contest (29.6), and averages 5.3 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 112.6 points per contest against the Clippers, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

