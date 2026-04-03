FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves • #5 SG

Anthony Edwards And Timberwolves Face 76ers On April 3

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, April 3. Edwards' points prop was 26.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Edwards totaled 17 points and four assists in his most recent action, a 124-94 win over the Mavericks on March 30. Edwards is tops on his team in points per contest (29.3), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The 76ers are allowing 116.7 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Anthony Edwards

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Minnesota TimberwolvesRecent Minnesota Timberwolves Player News

View All Minnesota Timberwolves Player News