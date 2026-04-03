Anthony Edwards And Timberwolves Face 76ers On April 3

Edwards totaled 17 points and four assists in his most recent action, a 124-94 win over the Mavericks on March 30. Edwards is tops on his team in points per contest (29.3), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The 76ers are allowing 116.7 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.

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