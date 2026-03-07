Anthony Black And Magic Square Off Against Timberwolves On March 7
Anthony Black and the Orlando Magic play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, March 7. Black's points prop was 13.5 as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Last time out on March 5, Black put up eight points and two steals in a 115-114 win over the Mavericks. Black is averaging 15.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
The Timberwolves are conceding 114.4 points per game, which ranks 13th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.