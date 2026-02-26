FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Anthony Black
Orlando Magic

Anthony Black

Orlando Magic SG

Anthony Black And Magic Square Off Against Rockets On Feb. 26

Anthony Black and the Orlando Magic play the Houston Rockets on Thursday, Feb. 26. Black's points prop was 15.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Black put up eight points, four assists, three steals and two blocks in his last appearance, a 110-109 win over the Lakers on Feb. 24. Black is averaging 15.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank third in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 109.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Anthony Black

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Orlando MagicRecent Orlando Magic Player News

View All Orlando Magic Player News