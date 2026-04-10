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Anthony Black
Orlando Magic

Anthony Black

Orlando Magic SG

Anthony Black And Magic Play Bulls On April 10

Anthony Black and the Orlando Magic play the Chicago Bulls on Friday, April 10. Black's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 8, Black recorded seven points and two blocks in a 132-120 win over the Timberwolves. Black is averaging 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 121.1 points per contest against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 28th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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