Anthony Black And Magic Play Bulls On April 10

Last time out on April 8, Black recorded seven points and two blocks in a 132-120 win over the Timberwolves. Black is averaging 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 121.1 points per contest against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 28th in the NBA in points allowed.

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