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Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat

Andrew Wiggins

Miami Heat • #22 GF

Andrew Wiggins And Heat Take On Spurs On March 23

Andrew Wiggins and the Miami Heat play the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, March 23. Wiggins' points prop was 12.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 126-110 win over the Nets on March 5, Wiggins tallied eight points and two steals. Wiggins is averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.7 points per game, which ranks seventh in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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