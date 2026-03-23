Andrew Wiggins And Heat Take On Spurs On March 23

In his most recent game, a 126-110 win over the Nets on March 5, Wiggins tallied eight points and two steals. Wiggins is averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.7 points per game, which ranks seventh in the NBA.

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