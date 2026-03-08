FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat

Andrew Wiggins

Miami Heat • #22 GF

Andrew Wiggins And Heat Take On Pistons On March 8

Andrew Wiggins and the Miami Heat play the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, March 8. Wiggins' points prop was 14.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 5, Wiggins put up eight points and two steals in a 126-110 win over the Nets. Wiggins is averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Pistons rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Wiggins

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Miami HeatRecent Miami Heat Player News

View All Miami Heat Player News