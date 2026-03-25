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Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat

Andrew Wiggins

Miami Heat • #22 GF

Andrew Wiggins And Heat Take On Cavaliers On March 25

Andrew Wiggins and the Miami Heat play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, March 25. Wiggins' points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Wiggins put up nine points and two steals in his last game, a 136-111 loss to the Spurs on March 23. Wiggins is averaging 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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