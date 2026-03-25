Andrew Wiggins And Heat Take On Cavaliers On March 25

Wiggins put up nine points and two steals in his last game, a 136-111 loss to the Spurs on March 23. Wiggins is averaging 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.9 points per game.

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