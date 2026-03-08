FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Andrew Nembhard And Pacers Take On Trail Blazers On March 8

Andrew Nembhard and the Indiana Pacers play the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 8. Nembhard's points prop was 14.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 6, Nembhard recorded 17 points and eight assists in a 128-117 loss to the Lakers. Nembhard paces his team in assists with 7.3 per game, and averages 17.2 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Trail Blazers are conceding 118.1 points per game, which ranks 24th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

