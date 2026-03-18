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Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers

Andrew Nembhard

Indiana Pacers • #2 PG

Andrew Nembhard And Pacers Take On Trail Blazers On March 18

Andrew Nembhard and the Indiana Pacers play the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, March 18. Nembhard's points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 13, Nembhard put up eight points, seven assists and two steals in a 101-92 loss to the Knicks. Nembhard paces his squad in assists with 7.3 per game, and averages 17.0 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Trail Blazers rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 117.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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