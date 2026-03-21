Andrew Nembhard And Pacers Take On Spurs On March 21

Last time out on March 13, Nembhard recorded eight points, seven assists and two steals in a 101-92 loss to the Knicks. Nembhard paces his squad in assists with 7.3 per game, and averages 17.0 points and 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Spurs are giving up 111.6 points per game, which ranks seventh in the NBA.

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