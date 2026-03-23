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Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers

Andrew Nembhard

Indiana Pacers • #2 PG

Andrew Nembhard And Pacers Take On Magic On March 23

Andrew Nembhard and the Indiana Pacers play the Orlando Magic on Monday, March 23. Nembhard's points prop was 16.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his last action, a 134-119 loss to the Spurs on March 21, Nembhard tallied 25 points and seven assists. Nembhard is tops on his squad in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 17.2 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Magic are surrendering 114.3 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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