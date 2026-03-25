Andrew Nembhard And Pacers Face Lakers On March 25

Nembhard had 13 points, seven rebounds and 14 assists in his last action, a 128-126 win over the Magic on March 23. Nembhard paces his squad in assists with 7.4 per game, and averages 17.1 points and 2.9 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.9 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

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