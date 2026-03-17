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Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers

Andrew Nembhard

Indiana Pacers • #2 PG

Andrew Nembhard And Pacers Square Off Against Knicks On March 17

Andrew Nembhard and the Indiana Pacers play the New York Knicks on Tuesday, March 17. Nembhard's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 101-92 loss to the Knicks on March 13, Nembhard had eight points, seven assists and two steals. Nembhard leads his squad in assists with 7.3 per game, and averages 17.0 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.6 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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