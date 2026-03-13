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Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers

Andrew Nembhard

Indiana Pacers • #2 PG

Andrew Nembhard And Pacers Face Knicks On March 13

Andrew Nembhard and the Indiana Pacers play the New York Knicks on Friday, March 13. Nembhard's points prop was 15.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Nembhard had 23 points in his most recent action, a 123-108 loss to the Suns on March 12. Nembhard is tops on his squad in assists with 7.3 per game, and averages 17.2 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Knicks are surrendering 110.9 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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