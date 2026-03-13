Andrew Nembhard And Pacers Face Knicks On March 13

Nembhard had 23 points in his most recent action, a 123-108 loss to the Suns on March 12. Nembhard is tops on his squad in assists with 7.3 per game, and averages 17.2 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Knicks are surrendering 110.9 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

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