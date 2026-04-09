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Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers

Andre Drummond

Philadelphia 76ers • #1 FC

Andre Drummond And 76ers Square Off Against Rockets On April 9

Andre Drummond and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Houston Rockets on Thursday, April 9. Drummond's points prop was 6.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on April 6, Drummond put up five points in a 115-102 loss to the Spurs. Drummond is tops on his squad in rebounding (8.2 per game), and averages 6.3 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.9 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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