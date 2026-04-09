Andre Drummond And 76ers Square Off Against Rockets On April 9

Last time out on April 6, Drummond put up five points in a 115-102 loss to the Spurs. Drummond is tops on his squad in rebounding (8.2 per game), and averages 6.3 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.9 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

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