Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers

Andre Drummond

Philadelphia 76ers • #1 FC

Andre Drummond And 76ers Square Off Against Pistons On March 12

Andre Drummond and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, March 12. Drummond's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 115-101 loss to the Cavaliers on March 9, Drummond had four points and seven rebounds. Drummond paces his squad in rebounding (8.4 per game), and averages 6.5 points and 1.0 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Pistons are giving up 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
