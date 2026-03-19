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Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers

Andre Drummond

Philadelphia 76ers • #1 FC

Andre Drummond And 76ers Square Off Against Kings On March 19

Andre Drummond and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, March 19. Drummond's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 17, Drummond put up nine points and 10 rebounds in a 124-96 loss to the Nuggets. Drummond is tops on his team in rebounding (8.6 per game), and averages 6.5 points and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Kings rank 28th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 120.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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