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Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers

Andre Drummond

Philadelphia 76ers • #1 FC

Andre Drummond And 76ers Play Jazz On March 21

Andre Drummond and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Utah Jazz on Saturday, March 21. Drummond's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Drummond totaled 13 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in his most recent game, a 139-118 win over the Kings on March 19. Drummond paces his squad in rebounding (8.7 per game), and averages 6.7 points and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Jazz are surrendering 124.8 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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