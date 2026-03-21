Andre Drummond And 76ers Play Jazz On March 21

Drummond totaled 13 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in his most recent game, a 139-118 win over the Kings on March 19. Drummond paces his squad in rebounding (8.7 per game), and averages 6.7 points and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Jazz are surrendering 124.8 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.

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