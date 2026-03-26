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Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson

Houston Rockets • #1 SF

Amen Thompson And Rockets Play Timberwolves On March 25

Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, March 25. Thompson's points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 132-124 loss to the Bulls on March 23, Thompson tallied 23 points, two steals and two blocks. Thompson is averaging 18.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.5 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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