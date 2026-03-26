Amen Thompson And Rockets Play Timberwolves On March 25

In his most recent appearance, a 132-124 loss to the Bulls on March 23, Thompson tallied 23 points, two steals and two blocks. Thompson is averaging 18.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.5 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

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