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Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson

Houston Rockets • #1 SF

Amen Thompson And Rockets Take On Suns On April 7

Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, April 7. Thompson's points prop was 16.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 5, Thompson recorded 18 points and seven assists in a 117-116 win over the Warriors. Thompson is averaging 17.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 111.3 points per game against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Amen Thompson

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