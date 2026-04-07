Amen Thompson And Rockets Take On Suns On April 7

Last time out on April 5, Thompson recorded 18 points and seven assists in a 117-116 win over the Warriors. Thompson is averaging 17.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 111.3 points per game against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the league in points allowed.

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