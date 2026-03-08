FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Amen Thompson And Rockets Take On Spurs On March 8

Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets play the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, March 8. Thompson's points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Thompson totaled 26 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in his last game, a 106-99 win over the Trail Blazers on March 6. Thompson is averaging 17.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are conceding 111.4 points per contest, which ranks seventh in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

