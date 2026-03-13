Amen Thompson And Rockets Play Pelicans On March 13

Thompson tallied 16 points and four assists in his last game, a 129-93 loss to the Nuggets on March 11. Thompson is averaging 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 25th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 120.0 points per game.

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