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Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson

Houston Rockets • #1 SF

Amen Thompson And Rockets Play Pelicans On March 13

Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets play the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, March 13. Thompson's points prop was 18.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Thompson tallied 16 points and four assists in his last game, a 129-93 loss to the Nuggets on March 11. Thompson is averaging 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 25th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 120.0 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Amen Thompson

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