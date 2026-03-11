FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Amen Thompson And Rockets Take On Nuggets On March 11

Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, March 11. Thompson's points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Thompson tallied 23 points and six assists in his last appearance, a 113-99 win over the Raptors on March 10. Thompson is averaging 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are giving up 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

