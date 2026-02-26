Amen Thompson And Rockets Play Magic On Feb. 26
Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets play the Orlando Magic on Thursday, Feb. 26. Thompson's points prop was 15.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on Feb. 23, Thompson put up 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals in a 125-105 win over the Jazz. Thompson is averaging 17.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
The Magic are surrendering 114.6 points per game, which ranks 12th in the league.
