Amen Thompson And Rockets Square Off Against Lakers On March 18

Last time out on March 16, Thompson put up 19 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in a 100-92 loss to the Lakers. Thompson is averaging 17.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are allowing 114.9 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

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