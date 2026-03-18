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Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson

Houston Rockets • #1 SF

Amen Thompson And Rockets Square Off Against Lakers On March 18

Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, March 18. Thompson's points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 16, Thompson put up 19 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in a 100-92 loss to the Lakers. Thompson is averaging 17.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are allowing 114.9 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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