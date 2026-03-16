Amen Thompson And Rockets Square Off Against Lakers On March 16

Last time out on March 13, Thompson posted 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in a 107-105 win over the Pelicans. Thompson is averaging 17.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are surrendering 115.3 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

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