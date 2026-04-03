Amen Thompson And Rockets Play Jazz On April 3

In his last game on April 1, Thompson posted 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 119-113 win over the Bucks. Thompson is averaging 17.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 125.4 points per game.

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