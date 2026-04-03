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Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson

Houston Rockets • #1 SF

Amen Thompson And Rockets Play Jazz On April 3

Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets play the Utah Jazz on Friday, April 3. Thompson's points prop was 17.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 1, Thompson posted 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 119-113 win over the Bucks. Thompson is averaging 17.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 125.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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