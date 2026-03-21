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Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson

Houston Rockets • #1 SF

Amen Thompson And Rockets Take On Heat On March 21

Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets play the Miami Heat on Saturday, March 21. Thompson's points prop was 17.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Thompson had 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists in his last game, a 117-95 win over the Hawks on March 20. Thompson is averaging 17.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Heat rank 21st in the league in points allowed, giving up 117.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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