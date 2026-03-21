Amen Thompson And Rockets Take On Heat On March 21

Thompson had 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists in his last game, a 117-95 win over the Hawks on March 20. Thompson is averaging 17.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Heat rank 21st in the league in points allowed, giving up 117.1 points per contest.

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