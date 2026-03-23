Amen Thompson And Rockets Face Bulls On March 23

In his last appearance, a 123-122 win over the Heat on March 21, Thompson tallied 24 points, 18 rebounds and four assists. Thompson is averaging 18.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 26th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 120.2 points per game.

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