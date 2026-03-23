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Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson

Houston Rockets • #1 SF

Amen Thompson And Rockets Face Bulls On March 23

Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets play the Chicago Bulls on Monday, March 23. Thompson's points prop was 18.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 123-122 win over the Heat on March 21, Thompson tallied 24 points, 18 rebounds and four assists. Thompson is averaging 18.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 26th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 120.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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