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Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson

Houston Rockets • #1 SF

Amen Thompson And Rockets Play Bucks On April 1

Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, April 1. Thompson's points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Thompson had 17 points, eight assists and two blocks in his last game, a 111-94 win over the Knicks on March 31. Thompson is averaging 17.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 20th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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