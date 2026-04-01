Amen Thompson And Rockets Play Bucks On April 1

Thompson had 17 points, eight assists and two blocks in his last game, a 111-94 win over the Knicks on March 31. Thompson is averaging 17.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 20th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.