FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun

Houston Rockets • #28 C

Alperen Sengun And Rockets Square Off Against Timberwolves On March 25

Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, March 25. Sengun's points prop was 18.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 23, Sengun posted 33 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and two blocks in a 132-124 loss to the Bulls. Sengun paces his squad in both rebounds (9.0 per game) and assists (6.2), and averages 20.4 points. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alperen Sengun

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Houston RocketsRecent Houston Rockets Player News

View All Houston Rockets Player News