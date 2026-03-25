Alperen Sengun And Rockets Square Off Against Timberwolves On March 25

In his last game on March 23, Sengun posted 33 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and two blocks in a 132-124 loss to the Bulls. Sengun paces his squad in both rebounds (9.0 per game) and assists (6.2), and averages 20.4 points. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.5 points per contest.

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