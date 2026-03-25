Alperen Sengun And Rockets Square Off Against Timberwolves On March 25
Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, March 25. Sengun's points prop was 18.5 as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
In his last game on March 23, Sengun posted 33 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and two blocks in a 132-124 loss to the Bulls. Sengun paces his squad in both rebounds (9.0 per game) and assists (6.2), and averages 20.4 points. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks.
The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.5 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.