Alperen Sengun And Rockets Square Off Against Timberwolves On April 10

Sengun totaled eight points, 12 rebounds and four assists in his most recent game, a 113-102 win over the 76ers on April 9. Sengun is tops on his squad in both rebounds (8.9 per game) and assists (6.2), and averages 20.3 points. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

The Timberwolves are giving up 114.3 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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