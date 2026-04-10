Alperen Sengun And Rockets Square Off Against Timberwolves On April 10
Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, April 10. Sengun's points prop was 19.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Sengun totaled eight points, 12 rebounds and four assists in his most recent game, a 113-102 win over the 76ers on April 9. Sengun is tops on his squad in both rebounds (8.9 per game) and assists (6.2), and averages 20.3 points. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
The Timberwolves are giving up 114.3 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.