Alperen Sengun And Rockets Face Suns On April 7

In his last game, a 117-116 win over the Warriors on April 5, Sengun tallied 24 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. Sengun leads his team in both rebounds (8.8 per game) and assists (6.2), and averages 20.6 points. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.3 points per game against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

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