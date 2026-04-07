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Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun

Houston Rockets • #28 C

Alperen Sengun And Rockets Face Suns On April 7

Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, April 7. Sengun's points prop was 18.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game, a 117-116 win over the Warriors on April 5, Sengun tallied 24 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. Sengun leads his team in both rebounds (8.8 per game) and assists (6.2), and averages 20.6 points. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.3 points per game against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alperen Sengun

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