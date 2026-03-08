FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun

Houston Rockets • #28 C

Alperen Sengun And Rockets Square Off Against Spurs On March 8

Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets play the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, March 8. Sengun's points prop was 18.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 106-99 win over the Trail Blazers on March 6, Sengun totaled 28 points and six rebounds. Sengun paces his squad in both rebounds (9.1 per game) and assists (6.2), and averages 20.5 points. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.4 points per game, which ranks seventh in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alperen Sengun

