Alperen Sengun And Rockets Face Raptors On March 10

Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets play the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, March 10. Sengun's points prop was 18.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 8, Sengun put up 16 points and six rebounds in a 145-120 loss to the Spurs. Sengun paces his team in both rebounds (9.0 per game) and assists (6.1), and averages 20.4 points. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The Raptors are giving up 111.7 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
