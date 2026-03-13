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Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun

Houston Rockets • #28 C

Alperen Sengun And Rockets Play Pelicans On March 13

Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets play the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, March 13. Sengun's points prop was 18.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 11, Sengun posted 10 points and three blocks in a 129-93 loss to the Nuggets. Sengun paces his team in both rebounds (9.0 per game) and assists (6.1), and averages 20.2 points. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

The Pelicans are surrendering 120.0 points per game, which ranks 25th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alperen Sengun

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