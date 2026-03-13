Alperen Sengun And Rockets Play Pelicans On March 13

In his last game on March 11, Sengun posted 10 points and three blocks in a 129-93 loss to the Nuggets. Sengun paces his team in both rebounds (9.0 per game) and assists (6.1), and averages 20.2 points. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

The Pelicans are surrendering 120.0 points per game, which ranks 25th in the NBA.

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