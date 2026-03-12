FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun

Houston Rockets • #28 C

Alperen Sengun And Rockets Play Nuggets On March 11

Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, March 11. Sengun's points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 10, Sengun put up 14 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in a 113-99 win over the Raptors. Sengun paces his squad in both rebounds (9.1 per game) and assists (6.1), and averages 20.3 points. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.

The Nuggets are surrendering 116.6 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alperen Sengun

