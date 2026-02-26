FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun

Houston Rockets • #28 C

Alperen Sengun And Rockets Face Magic On Feb. 26

Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets play the Orlando Magic on Thursday, Feb. 26. Sengun's points prop was 20.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Sengun put up 26 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and three blocks in his last appearance, a 128-97 win over the Kings on Feb. 25. Sengun leads his team in both rebounds (9.2 per game) and assists (6.4), and averages 20.5 points. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

The Magic rank 12th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alperen Sengun

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Houston RocketsRecent Houston Rockets Player News

View All Houston Rockets Player News