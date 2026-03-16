FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun

Houston Rockets • #28 C

Alperen Sengun And Rockets Face Lakers On March 16

Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, March 16. Sengun's points prop was 19.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 11, Sengun posted 10 points and three blocks in a 129-93 loss to the Nuggets. Sengun paces his squad in both rebounds (9.0 per game) and assists (6.1), and averages 20.2 points. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.3 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alperen Sengun

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Houston RocketsRecent Houston Rockets Player News

View All Houston Rockets Player News