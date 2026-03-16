Alperen Sengun And Rockets Face Lakers On March 16

Last time out on March 11, Sengun posted 10 points and three blocks in a 129-93 loss to the Nuggets. Sengun paces his squad in both rebounds (9.0 per game) and assists (6.1), and averages 20.2 points. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.3 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

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