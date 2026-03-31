Alperen Sengun And Rockets Square Off Against Knicks On March 31

Sengun had 36 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and three blocks in his most recent action, a 134-102 win over the Pelicans on March 29. Sengun leads his team in both rebounds (9.0 per game) and assists (6.2), and averages 20.7 points. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110.5 points per game.

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