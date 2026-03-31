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Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun

Houston Rockets • #28 C

Alperen Sengun And Rockets Square Off Against Knicks On March 31

Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets play the New York Knicks on Tuesday, March 31. Sengun's points prop was 19.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Sengun had 36 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and three blocks in his most recent action, a 134-102 win over the Pelicans on March 29. Sengun leads his team in both rebounds (9.0 per game) and assists (6.2), and averages 20.7 points. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alperen Sengun

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