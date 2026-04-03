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Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun

Houston Rockets • #28 C

Alperen Sengun And Rockets Play Jazz On April 3

Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets play the Utah Jazz on Friday, April 3. Sengun's points prop was 20.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Sengun totaled 25 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in his last game, a 119-113 win over the Bucks on April 1. Sengun leads his squad in both rebounds (8.9 per game) and assists (6.2), and averages 20.6 points. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 125.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alperen Sengun

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