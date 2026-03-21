Alperen Sengun And Rockets Play Heat On March 21

In his last action, a 117-95 win over the Hawks on March 20, Sengun totaled 15 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists and two steals. Sengun paces his team in both rebounds (8.9 per game) and assists (6.2), and averages 20.2 points. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 117.1 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

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