Alperen Sengun And Rockets Square Off Against Hawks On March 20

In his most recent appearance, a 124-116 loss to the Lakers on March 18, Sengun had 27 points and 10 assists. Sengun leads his team in both rebounds (8.9 per game) and assists (6.1), and averages 20.3 points. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

The Hawks are allowing 116.6 points per game, which ranks 20th in the NBA.

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