Alperen Sengun And Rockets Play Grizzlies On March 27

Sengun had 30 points, six rebounds and four blocks in his last action, a 110-108 loss to the Timberwolves on March 25. Sengun paces his squad in both rebounds (9.0 per game) and assists (6.1), and averages 20.5 points. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 119.1 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

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