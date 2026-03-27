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Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun

Houston Rockets • #28 C

Alperen Sengun And Rockets Play Grizzlies On March 27

Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, March 27. Sengun's points prop was 20.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Sengun had 30 points, six rebounds and four blocks in his last action, a 110-108 loss to the Timberwolves on March 25. Sengun paces his squad in both rebounds (9.0 per game) and assists (6.1), and averages 20.5 points. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 119.1 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alperen Sengun

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