Alperen Sengun And Rockets Square Off Against Bulls On March 23

Sengun had 19 points and 12 rebounds in his most recent game, a 123-122 win over the Heat on March 21. Sengun is tops on his squad in both rebounds (8.9 per game) and assists (6.1), and averages 20.2 points. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 120.2 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 26th in the NBA in points allowed.

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